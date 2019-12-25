Contrasting DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DermTech and Miragen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,755.35%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than DermTech.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Miragen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics $8.39 million 2.01 -$32.70 million ($1.10) -0.48

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Miragen Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% Miragen Therapeutics -1,037.02% -113.02% -80.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DermTech beats Miragen Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

