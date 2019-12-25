ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Trading 5% Higher

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.81, approximately 390,614 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 219,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $525.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. ConturaEnergyInc .’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead purchased 13,000 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $551,150.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $170,625 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after buying an additional 986,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 345,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

