Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 9.3%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.57, 163,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 142,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

