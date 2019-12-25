Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CREE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 0.88. Cree has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cree by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cree by 72.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

