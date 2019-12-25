Critical Survey: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) versus NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoPhotonics and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 3 4 0 2.57 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential downside of 10.14%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than MoSys.

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and MoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 1.32 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -11.91 MoSys $16.60 million 0.24 -$11.41 million N/A N/A

MoSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -7.51% -9.10% -4.18% MoSys -99.21% -14.97% -8.95%

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats MoSys on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

