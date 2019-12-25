CrowdWiz Price Up 4% Over Last Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $26,799.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

