CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.58

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $13.21. CSP shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 853 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

