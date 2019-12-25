Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $117.38 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 135.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

