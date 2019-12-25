Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
NYSE:DHR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,948,148. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.