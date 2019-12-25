Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,948,148. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

