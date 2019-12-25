Dash Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, Iquant and Ovis. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $384.82 million and approximately $247.66 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001082 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,227,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HBUS, Negocie Coins, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Graviex, Bithumb, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Coinhub, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, BitFlip, Huobi, B2BX, LocalTrade, Bitinka, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Tidex, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, LBank, Bleutrade, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Koineks, WEX, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Coinsquare, WazirX, Bibox, Coinrail, HitBTC, Ovis, Coindeal, Exrates, YoBit, COSS, ABCC, Cryptomate, Bisq, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Braziliex, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, C2CX, Kraken, Indodax, Tux Exchange, ACX, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, Bittylicious, Liqui, Coinroom, Kucoin, xBTCe, Upbit, Iquant, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Kuna, Binance, Liquid and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.