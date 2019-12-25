Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $134.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.45. 5,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,005. Dassault Systemes has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $166.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

