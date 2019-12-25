DATA Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, DATA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $49,871.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

