Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 64000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

About Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

