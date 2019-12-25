Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TACO. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

TACO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 175,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $282.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.