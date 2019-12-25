Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

DESP stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $946.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,270 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 255.1% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after buying an additional 2,184,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,154,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 514,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Despegar.com by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 485,023 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

