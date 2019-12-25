DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $938,620.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last week, DEX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $938,620.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

