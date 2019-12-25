Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,460. The company has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

