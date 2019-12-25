Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $20.82 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.