Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

JPIN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,493. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14.

