DMarket (DMT) Market Cap Reaches $9.93 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

