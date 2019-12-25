Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.78.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,212,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,421,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

