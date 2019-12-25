Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $4.14. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 108,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.67.

About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

