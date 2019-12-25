Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Tops $17.74 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and $44,592.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00180987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01197734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.