DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from DTF Tax Free Income’s previous — dividend of $0.00584.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. DTF Tax Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

