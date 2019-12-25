DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $318,517.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $318,517.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022061 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008420 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

