Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, 8,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

