EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,022. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

