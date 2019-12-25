Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EFR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 63,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,895. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

