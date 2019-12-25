eBoost (EBST) Price Up 11.2% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. eBoost has a market cap of $160,223.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00554557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008745 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000498 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

