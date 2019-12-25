Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.03. Eildon Capital has a 52-week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of A$1.15 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.
Eildon Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Eildon Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eildon Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.