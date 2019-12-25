Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.56, 253,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 112,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

