Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Trading 13.8% Higher

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.59, 171,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 101,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $309.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $489.69 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

