ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $13.09. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 4,518 shares traded.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

