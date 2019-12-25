Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Up 6.3%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.86, 165,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 220,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELGX. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

