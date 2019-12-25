Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Up 6.3%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.86, 165,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 220,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ELGX. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Endologix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELGX)
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.
