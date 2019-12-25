ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ASX:ZYAU traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching A$11.48 ($8.14). 30,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$11.40.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ETFSYAU/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFSYAU/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.