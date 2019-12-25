Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Tops $24,031.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $24,031.00 and approximately $12,179.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,727,965 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

