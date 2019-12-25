Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $167,727.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.01738092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,894,742 coins and its circulating supply is 166,865,329 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

