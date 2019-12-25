Ethereum Cash 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $43,133.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology . Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

