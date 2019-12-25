Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $463.87 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx and LBank. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $463.87 million and approximately $641.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,141,594 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinut, Coinone, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Crex24, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, EXX, Bitsane, Gatehub, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, BigONE, CoinEx, Coinroom, QBTC, C2CX, Kraken, Ovis, Liquid, Gate.io, Koineks, RightBTC, HBUS, Korbit, Upbit, Coinhub, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, CPDAX, Bittrex, FCoin, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, ABCC, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, YoBit, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinnest, C-CEX, BCEX, CoinBene, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, OKCoin International, Indodax, Binance, Exmo, LBank, Kucoin, Huobi and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

