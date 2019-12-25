Ethos (ETHOS) One Day Volume Hits $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

