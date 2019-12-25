European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

European Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665. European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

