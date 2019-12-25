FedoraCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $187,348.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,348.00 and $170.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

