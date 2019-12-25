FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.64

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 2758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

