Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0485 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Hotbit, BitMax and Coinall. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $31.75 million and $10.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,823,843 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, KuCoin, BitAsset, MXC, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Binance, Coinsuper, WazirX, Korbit, IDEX, Bittrex, BitMax, Hotbit, BiKi, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.