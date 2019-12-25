Financial Analysis: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xperi and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 6 0 2.45

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.73%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Xperi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $406.13 million 2.29 -$280,000.00 $2.48 7.57 Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 3.40 $98.07 million $3.41 14.66

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 9.20% 22.15% 11.59% Silicon Motion Technology 13.16% 13.22% 10.75%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Xperi on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

