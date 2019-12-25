FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28, approximately 7,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 706.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $34.12 million and a PE ratio of 42.67.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

