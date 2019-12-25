FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.20 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $8,117.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,919,049 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

