Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.02.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.