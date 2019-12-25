Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Up 6.3%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67, 3,407,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,983,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

