Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Up 6.3%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67, 3,407,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,983,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)
Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.