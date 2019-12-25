Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Cap Reaches $36,478.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $36,478.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,032,050 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.